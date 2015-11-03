版本:
BRIEF-Al Ahli Holding Group says to build Fox-branded theme park

Nov 3 Al Ahli Holding Group :

* Plans to build Fox-branded theme park and resort in Dubai in licensing deal with Twentieth Century Fox consumer products

* Deal allows for a roll-out of up to three additional fox-branded resorts in territories outside Dubai

* 20th Century Fox world Dubai expected to open in 2018 Further company coverage:

