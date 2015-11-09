版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics says positive data from trial evaluating CAP-1002

Nov 9 Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Positive six-month safety and adverse event data from ongoing clinical trial evaluating CAP-1002

* CAP-1002 shown to be safe with no major adverse cardiac events reported at one month or six months post-infusion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐