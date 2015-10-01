BRIEF-FCA US LLC says U.S. sales of 193,019 units in Sept, up 14 pct

Oct 1 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US LLC says reported U.S. Sales of 193,019 units in Sept, a 14 percent increase compared with sales in sept 2014

* FCA US LLC says finished September With A 76 Day supply of inventory or 590,503 units

* FCA US LLC says U.S. Industry sales figures for Sept internally projected at estimated 18.4 mln units seasonally adjusted annual rate, including medium and heavy trucks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: