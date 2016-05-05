版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 02:35 BJT

BRIEF-Apple partners with SAP for apps to run SAP's business planning software on smartphones, tablets

May 5 Apple Inc:

* Apple to partner with SAP to develop apps that run SAP's business planning software on smartphones and tablets Further company coverage:

