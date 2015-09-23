版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 24日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals' Emricasan met its main goal in treating patients with liver cirrhosis

Sept 23 Conatus Pharmaceuticals:

* Announces top-line results from phase 2 trial in patients with liver cirrhosis

* Emricasan significantly lowered portal pressure in patients with severe portal hypertension

* Emricasan met primary endpoints; was found safe and well tolerated in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐