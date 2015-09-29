BRIEF-IHS reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.86

Sept 29 IHS Inc :
* Q3 revenue of $588 million, up 6 percent from the
prior-year period
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 ; Q3 earnings per
share $0.86
* Sees FY 2015 revenue at the mid-point of the range of
$2.30 billion to $2.34 billion
* Sees in FY 2015 adjusted eps toward the high end of the
range of $5.80 to $6.00 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $579.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $5.92, revenue view $2.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "resources revenue continues to be negatively
impacted by market pressures"
