公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Symantec appoints Michael Fey president, COO upon closing of Blue Coat acquisition

July 11 Symantec Corp

* Appoints Michael Fey as president and chief operating officer upon closing of Blue Coat acquisition

* Co and Blue Coat leaders are working on identifying combined company's complete executive team post-close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

