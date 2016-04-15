BRIEF-Citigroup posts 1st-qtr earnings of $1.10 per share

April 15 Citigroup Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.10; Q1 revenue $17.56 billion versus $19.74 billion last year

* Q1-end supplementary leverage ratio 7.4 percent versus 7.1 percent at Q4-end

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $17.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 tangible book value per share $62.58 versus $60.61 in Q4

* Q1-end Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 percent versus 12.1 percent at Q4-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)