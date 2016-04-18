版本:
BRIEF-PepsiCo reports 1st-qtr core earnings of $0.89/shr

April 18 Pepsico Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64, Q1 core earnings per share $0.89; Q1 net revenue $11.86 billion versus $12.22 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $11.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year outlook

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.70, revenue view $62.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

