BRIEF-PepsiCo reports 1st-qtr core earnings of $0.89/shr

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Pepsico Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.64, Q1 core earnings per share $0.89; Q1 net revenue $11.86 billion versus $12.22 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $11.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year outlook
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.70, revenue view $62.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP