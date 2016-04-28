BRIEF-Dow Chemical Co says Q1 earnings per share $0.15

April 28 Dow Chemical Co :
* Says Q1 earnings per share of $0.89 on an operating basis,
$0.15 on a reported basis
* Q1 sales were $10.7 billion, down 13 percent versus the
year-ago period
* Says Agricultural Sciences reported Q1 sales of $1.6
billion, down from $1.9 billion in the year-ago period
* Says Performance Materials & Chemicals reported Q1 sales
of $2.2 billion, down from $3.2 billion in the year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $10.66
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Performance Plastics reported Q1 sales of $4.2
billion, down from $4.3 billion in the year-ago period
* Remain on track with Dow Corning and DowDupont
transactions
* Says looking ahead, "expect continued strength in the
consumer driven end-markets"
* Looking ahead, "see strong demand signals in North
America, gradual recovery in Europe and ongoing sustainable
urbanization in China"
* "Believe pockets of volatility will persist, including
near-term geopolitical and economic uncertainty, most notably in
Brazil"
