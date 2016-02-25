BRIEF-Digitalglobe Q4 earnings per share $0.13

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Digitalglobe Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13; Q4 revenue down 2.2 percent to $181.7 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $330 million to $355 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $670 million to $700 million; sees 2016 capital expenditures of about $125 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S