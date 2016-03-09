版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Magna International to open seating manufacturing facility in China

March 9 Magna International Inc

* To open new seating manufacturing facility in Taizhou, China, to supply Geely's Volvo car group

* Supplying its new Eyeris camera system for 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and for 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

