BRIEF-Magna International to open seating manufacturing facility in China

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
March 9 Magna International Inc
* To open new seating manufacturing facility in Taizhou, China, to supply Geely's Volvo car group
* Supplying its new Eyeris camera system for 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and for 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained