BRIEF-Twitter launches new tools to measure ad effectiveness

BRIEF-Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 bln over royalties - CNBC
* Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion over royalties - CNBC Source text : http://cnb.cx/2jy3p8P Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Twitter Inc -
* Launch of customized reports to help direct response advertisers analyze incremental impact of twitter ads campaigns on their bottomline
* Report offers "actionable targeting recommendations" , conversion efficiency, "transaction value lift gained through Twitter ads" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apple sues Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion over royalties - CNBC Source text : http://cnb.cx/2jy3p8P Further company coverage:
* Vice Chancellor says Europe should not be submissive (Adds reference to Hitler, quotes, background)
* Chemocentryx announces presentation of data from ongoing phase Ib clinical trial of CCR2 inhibitor CCX872 in patients with advanced non-resectable pancreatic cancer