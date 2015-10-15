版本:
BRIEF-Twitter launches new tools to measure ad effectiveness

Oct 15 Twitter Inc -

* Launch of customized reports to help direct response advertisers analyze incremental impact of twitter ads campaigns on their bottomline

* Report offers "actionable targeting recommendations" , conversion efficiency, "transaction value lift gained through Twitter ads" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

