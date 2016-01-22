BRIEF-GE reports Q4 operating earnings per share of $0.31

Jan 22 GE -

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 industrial operating and verticals earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 revenue $33.89 billion versus $33.41 billion last year

* "We recognize that the first few weeks of 2016 have been especially volatile"

