BRIEF-GE reports Q4 operating earnings per share of $0.31

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 GE -
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 industrial operating and verticals earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 revenue $33.89 billion versus $33.41 billion last year
* "We recognize that the first few weeks of 2016 have been especially volatile"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $35.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - invent.ge/1QiWuKv Further company coverage:
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results