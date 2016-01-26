BRIEF-AIG says executing strategy of "leaner, more profitable and focused" insurer

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
Jan 26 AIG
* Says executing strategy of "leaner, more profitable and focused" insurer
* Returning at least $25 billion of capital to shareholders over next two years
* Executing IPO of up to 19.9% of United Guaranty Corporation as first step towards a full separation
* Streamlining the business through divestitures and exits, including sale of AIG Advisor Group
* Will create a new "legacy" portfolio to hold non-strategic assets and has appointed Charlie Shamieh as Legacy CEO
* Targeting about 9% consolidated roe by 2017, over 10% roe in the operating portfolio
* Board approved a number of organizational changes, including the creation of nine "modular" business units
* Reducing $1.6 billion in expenses within two years; improving commercial P&C accident year loss ratio by six points by 2017
* Board's actions reflect "full support" for plans that Peter Hancock and management team have put forward
* "Believes that a full breakup in the near term would detract from, not enhance, shareholder value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3