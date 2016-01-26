BRIEF-AIG says executing strategy of "leaner, more profitable and focused" insurer

Jan 26 AIG

* Says executing strategy of "leaner, more profitable and focused" insurer

* Returning at least $25 billion of capital to shareholders over next two years

* Executing IPO of up to 19.9% of United Guaranty Corporation as first step towards a full separation

* Streamlining the business through divestitures and exits, including sale of AIG Advisor Group

* Will create a new "legacy" portfolio to hold non-strategic assets and has appointed Charlie Shamieh as Legacy CEO

* Targeting about 9% consolidated roe by 2017, over 10% roe in the operating portfolio

* Board approved a number of organizational changes, including the creation of nine "modular" business units

* Reducing $1.6 billion in expenses within two years; improving commercial P&C accident year loss ratio by six points by 2017

* Board's actions reflect "full support" for plans that Peter Hancock and management team have put forward

* "Believes that a full breakup in the near term would detract from, not enhance, shareholder value"