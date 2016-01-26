版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-AIG says agreement to sell AIG Advisor Group

Jan 26 American International Group Inc

* Completed Q4 non-life loss reserve analyses; strengthened reserves by $3.6 billion pre-tax in Q4 2015

* Agreement to sell AIG Advisor Group to Lightyear Capital and PSP Investments; terms of the deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

