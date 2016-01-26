BRIEF-Apple reports Q1 earnings per share of $3.28

Jan 26 Apple :

* Q1 earnings per share $3.28; Q1 revenue $75.87 billion versus $74.6 billion last year; Q1 non-GAAP constant currency revenue $80.8 billion, up 8 percent

* Q1 gross margin was 40.1 percent compared to 39.9 percent in the year-ago quarter

* International sales accounted for 66 percent of the quarter's revenue

* Sees Q2 revenue between $50 billion and $53 billion; sees Q2 gross margin between 39 percent and 39.5 percent

* Sees Q2 operating expenses between $6 billion and $6.1 billion

* Says have now completed $153 billion of $200 billion capital return program

* Q1 Greater China revenue $18.37 billion versus $16.14 billion last year

* Q1 iPhone sales 74.78 million units versus 74.47 million units last year

* Q1 iPad sales 16.12 million units versus 21.42 million units last year

* Q1 Mac sales 5.31 million units versus 5.52 million units last year; Q1 Mac revenue $6.75 billion versus $6.94 billion last year

* Q1 Services revenue $6.06 billion versus $4.8 billion last year; Q1 Other Products revenue $4.35 billion versus $2.69 billion last year

* 1 billion iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Apple Watch devices have been engaged with Apple services within past 90 days

* Apple's Tim Cook - "Growth of our services business accelerated during the quarter"

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $76.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $55.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S