BRIEF-GM reports quarterly net earnings per share of $3.92

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 GM :
* Q4 earnings per share excluding items $1.39; Q4 net earnings per share $3.92; Q4 revenue $39.6 billion, unchanged from year ago
* Q4 net income includes $3.9 billion valuation allowance linked to taxes in Europe
* Q4 net earnings per share includes $2.53 benefit linked to Europe valuation allowance
* Q4 EBIT-adjusted margins 7.0 percent versus 6.1 percent year ago; Q4 EBIT-adjusted N. America margins 10 percent versus 8.7 percent year ago
* Affirms 2016 outlook
* U.S. union full-time worker profit sharing $11,000, about 49,600 eligible workers
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $39.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.46, revenue view $153.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/1SFSKF5 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained