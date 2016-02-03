版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-GM reports quarterly net earnings per share of $3.92

Feb 3 GM :

* Q4 earnings per share excluding items $1.39; Q4 net earnings per share $3.92; Q4 revenue $39.6 billion, unchanged from year ago

* Q4 net income includes $3.9 billion valuation allowance linked to taxes in Europe

* Q4 net earnings per share includes $2.53 benefit linked to Europe valuation allowance

* Q4 EBIT-adjusted margins 7.0 percent versus 6.1 percent year ago; Q4 EBIT-adjusted N. America margins 10 percent versus 8.7 percent year ago

* Affirms 2016 outlook

* U.S. union full-time worker profit sharing $11,000, about 49,600 eligible workers

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $39.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.46, revenue view $153.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/1SFSKF5 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐