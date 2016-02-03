版本:
BRIEF-GM says N. America accounted for 70 pct of Q4 revenue

Feb 3 GM :

* Q4 ROIC 27.2 percent versus 15.4 percent year earlier

* North America accounted for 70 percent of Q4 revenue

* North America Q4 EBIT-adjusted profit $2.8 bln vs $2.2 billion year ago

* International operations Q4 EBIT-adjusted profit $0.4 billion, unchanged from year ago

* Europe Q4 EBIT-adjusted loss $0.3 billion versus loss of $0.4 billion year ago Source text - bit.ly/1SFSKF5 Further company coverage:

