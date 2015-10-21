版本:
2015年 10月 21日

BRIEF-GM reports Q3 earnings per share excluding items $1.50

Oct 21 GM :

* Q3 earnings per share excluding items $1.50; Q3 net earnings per share $0.84; Q3 revenue $38.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $38.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says will hit target of 10 percent North American margins this year

* Q3 net income $1.36 billion versus $1.47 billion year ago; Q3 ebit-adjusted margins 8 percent versus 5.8 percent

* Q3 north American ebit-adjusted margin 11.8 percent versus 9.5 percent year ago

* Q3 special items include $1.5 billion on legal settlement related to ignition switch issues

* Impact of special items on Q3 was $0.66 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

