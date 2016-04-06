版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook announces new features for facebook live

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Facebook announces new features for facebook live

* Facebook says it is also adding options including inviting friends, live video destination and live map for facebook live

* Facebook says it is rolling out facebook live in facebook groups and facebook events

* Facebook says it is adding interactive features to facebook live including live reactions, replay comments, live filters

* Facebook says it will add the ability to draw or doodle on video while live Source (bit.ly/1UIffMc) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐