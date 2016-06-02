版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast announces Xfinity brand sponsorships with ESL

June 2 Comcast Corp:

* Comcast enters esports as major sponsor

* Xfinity Brand partners with esports company ESL and pro gaming organization, Evil Geniuses

* Xfinity naming and branding will be integrated immediately in Halo championship series, Heroes of the Storm live finals Further company coverage:

