BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific reports Q3 adj earnings per share $1.80

Oct 21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.80; Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.18; Q3 revenue $4.12 billion versus $4.17 billion

* Says now sees 2015 revenue of $16.81 billion to $16.91 billion, versus previous guidance of $16.72 billion to $16.86 billion

* Says now sees 2015 adjusted earnings per share of $7.33 to $7.41, versus previous outlook of $7.28 to $7.41

* Raising FY revenue, adjusted earnings per share guidance primarily to reflect current foreign currency exchange rates, addition of alfa aesar

* Says Q3 life sciences solutions segment revenue grew to $1.08 billion, versus $1.07 billion

* Says "we're on track to achieve our growth goals for the year"