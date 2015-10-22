BRIEF-Janus Capital Group Q3 earnings per share $0.10

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Janus Capital Group Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 total revenue $273.8 million versus $237 million
* Q3 average assets under management $192.1 billion versus. $176.5 billion
* At September 30, 2015, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $185 billion versus $192.5 billion at June 30, 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $267.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.