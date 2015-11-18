BRIEF-India's Ola raises $500 mln in Series F funding round

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Ola:
* Ola raises $500 million in Series F funding round
* Investment led by Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge, Tiger Global, Softbank Group and DST Global
* Investment will be utilized to fuel supply initiatives, capacity building and newer use cases
* With the current round, Ola has closed over $1.3 billion of external funding, of which over $1.2 billion has been raised over the past year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.