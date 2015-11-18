BRIEF-India's Ola raises $500 mln in Series F funding round

Nov 18 Ola:

* Ola raises $500 million in Series F funding round

* Investment led by Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge, Tiger Global, Softbank Group and DST Global

* Investment will be utilized to fuel supply initiatives, capacity building and newer use cases

* With the current round, Ola has closed over $1.3 billion of external funding, of which over $1.2 billion has been raised over the past year