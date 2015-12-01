BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports November U.S. sales up 3 pct

Dec 1 FCA US LLC :

* November 2015 U.S. Sales of 175,974 units, up 3 percent

* Finished November with an 86-day supply of inventory, or 659,063 units

* Forecasts U.S. November industry auto sales to be 18.4 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks

