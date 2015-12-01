BRIEF-Ford says Raj Nair promoted as exec VP for product development

Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
Dec 1 Ford Motor Co :
* Raj Nair named Executive Vice President, Product Development and Chief Technical Officer
* John Fleming, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Labor Affairs, to retire
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion