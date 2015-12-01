版本:
BRIEF-Ford says Raj Nair promoted as exec VP for product development

Dec 1 Ford Motor Co :

* Raj Nair named Executive Vice President, Product Development and Chief Technical Officer

* John Fleming, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Labor Affairs, to retire

