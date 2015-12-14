BRIEF-Akebia,Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma colloborate to develop,commercialize Vadadustat in Asia

Dec 14 Akebia Therapeutics
* Akebia and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma announce collaboration
to develop and commercialize Vadadustat in Asia
* MTPC to make payments of $100 million for costs related to
global phase 3 program for Vadadustat including $40 million upon
signing
* Akebia Therapeutics says is eligible to receive up to
about $250 million in additional milestone payments
* Akebia therapeutics says MTPC will also make tiered
royalty payments, from low teens up to 20 percent, on sales of
Vadadustat in the territory
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: