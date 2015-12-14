版本:
2015年 12月 14日

BRIEF-Akebia,Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma colloborate to develop,commercialize Vadadustat in Asia

Dec 14 Akebia Therapeutics

* Akebia and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma announce collaboration to develop and commercialize Vadadustat in Asia

* MTPC to make payments of $100 million for costs related to global phase 3 program for Vadadustat including $40 million upon signing

* Akebia Therapeutics says is eligible to receive up to about $250 million in additional milestone payments

* Akebia therapeutics says MTPC will also make tiered royalty payments, from low teens up to 20 percent, on sales of Vadadustat in the territory

