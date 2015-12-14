BRIEF-Amgen reacquires product rights to Prolia, Xgeva and Vectibix from GSK in 48 countries
Dec 14 Amgen Inc says
* Amgen reacquires all product rights to prolia (denosumab), xgeva (denosumab) and vectibix (panitumumab) from GSK in 48 countries
* Amgen Inc says will make undisclosed milestone payments to GSK on signing and on successful transition of products back to Amgen
* Amgen Inc says will book all product sales following transition of products back to Amgen
* Amgen Inc says anticipates transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings in 2017
* Amgen Inc says GSK will continue to hold license and sell and distribute products for an interim transition period that will vary by country
* Amgen Inc Says majority of markets are planned to be transitioned back to Amgen within a 12 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AMGN.O ]
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains