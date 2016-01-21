版本:
BRIEF-Travelers reports 4th-qtr operating income of $2.90/shr

Jan 21 Travelers:

* Travelers reports fourth quarter net and operating income per diluted share of $2.83 and $2.90, respectively

* Q4 net written premiums $5.86 billion versus $5.84 billion; Q4 total revenue $6.67 billion versus $6.78 billion; Q4 combined ratio 86.6 percent versus 85 percent

* At quarter-end, book value per share of $79.75 and adjusted book value per share of $75.39 increased 3 percent and 6 percent from year-end 2014

* Q4 underwriting gain $773 million versus $866 million; Q4 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance $46 million versus $41 million last year

* Q4 net investment income $541 million versus $637 million last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $5.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

