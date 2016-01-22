BRIEF-GE says GE Capital reports 4th-qtr revenue of $2.59 bln, down 11 pct

Jan 22 General Electric Co :

* GE Capital signed $157 billion of dispositions in 2015, on track to submit application for SIFI de-designation in 1Q'16

* GE Capital on track for about $18 billion dividend in 2016

* GE Capital Tier 1 common ratio estimate of 14.5 percent at Q4-end versus. 13.7 percent at Q3-end

* Q4 GE Capital revenue $2.59 billion, down 11 percent

* GE Capital ENI, excluding liquidity including discontinued operations of $166.9 billion as of Q4-end versus. $363 billion last year Source text (invent.ge/1QiWuKv) Further company coverage: