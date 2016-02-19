BRIEF-Verizon communications - New custom TV users can pick 1 of 2 plans

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens as central bank increases intervention
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 The Brazilian real
strengthened on Thursday after the central bank increased market
intervention to support the currency.
The central bank sold $750 million worth of traditional
currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors
for future delivery.
If it maintains that pace, the central bank will fully roll
over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing in February.
Had it stuck to the $600 million sales it conducted o