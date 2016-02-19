版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 19日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon communications - New custom TV users can pick 1 of 2 plans

Feb 19 Verizon Communications Inc

* New custom TV users can pick 1 of 2 plans: 'essentials' with no sports channels and 'sports & more,' which includes ESPN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

