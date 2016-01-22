BRIEF-GE reports Q4 industrial segment orders of $32.5 bln, up 3 pct

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 22 GE :
* Q4 industrial segment orders $32.5 billion, up 3 percent
* Q4 industrial segment revenue $31.4 billion, down 1 percent
* Q4 industrial segment operating profit $5.5 billion, down 8 percent
* GE's Immelt says GE executed well in a slow growth environment
* GE's Immelt says backlog grew to $315 billion with Alstom in Q4
* GE's Immelt says "reaffirming the goals we have laid out for 2016"Source text: invent.ge/1QiWuKv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results