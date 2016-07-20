BRIEF-Ebay reports quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 eBay Inc :
* eBay Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.17 billion
* Board approves additional $2.5 billion stock repurchase authorization
* Raises full year 2016 revenue and EPS guidance
* Quarterly gross merchandise volume $20.9 billion versus $20 billion last year
* Board approves additional $2.5 billion stock repurchase authorization
* Says GAAP operating margin increased to 23.8 percent for Q2 of 2016, compared to 20.3 percent for same period last year
* Says expects net revenue between $8.85 billion and $8.95 billion for 2016
* Says non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 29.1 percent in Q2 of 2016, compared to 32.1 percent for same period last year
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Says expects net revenue between $2.16 billion and $2.19 billion for Q3
* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Sees non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.42 - $0.44 for Q3
* Says full year 2016, company expects net revenue between $8.85 billion and $8.95 billion
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.35 - $0.37
* Expects Q3 net revenue between $2.16 billion and $2.19 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.85 - $1.90
* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.60 - $1.65
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $8.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)