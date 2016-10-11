BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding AG provides update on its treatment for acute inner ear tinnitus

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Auris Medical Holding AG :
* Auris Medical provides update on development of Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus
* based on insights from TACTT2 trial, submitting protocol amendment to regulatory agencies in Europe for TACTT3
* expects enrollment to resume in early 2017; top-line results from the expanded TACTT3 trial are now expected in early 2018
* says outcomes from TACTT2 and regulatory path forward will be reviewed with US FDA in early December 2016
* "disappointed that the TACTT2 trial failed to confirm the efficacy of keyzilen in the overall study population" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.