BRIEF-Apple Inc reports Q4 iPhone sales of 45.5 mln units

Oct 25 Apple Inc :

* Q4 iPhone sales 45.5 million units versus 48.1 million units last year

* Q4 Greater China revenue $8.79 billion versus $12.52 billion last year

* Q4 Mac sales 4.9 million units versus 5.7 million units last year

* Q4 Mac revenue $5.74 billion versus $6.88 billion last year

* Q4 iPad sales 9.3 million units versus 9.9 million units last year

* Q4 services revenue $6.33 billion versus $5.09 billion last year

* Q4 other products revenue $2.37 billion versus $3.05 billion last year

