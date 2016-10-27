BRIEF-Dow Chemical reports Q3 earnings per share $0.63

Oct 27 Dow Chemical Co :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 sales were $12.5 billion, up 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $11.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agricultural sciences reported third quarter sales of $1.2 billion, up 6 percent

* Performance Materials & Chemicals reported third quarter sales of $2.4 billion, down from $3.1 billion

* Performance Plastics reported third quarter sales of $4.70 billion, up from $4.67 billion

* Says "see steady growth in North America and Europe continuing"

* Says "see steady growth in North America and Europe continuing"

* "expect continued robust growth fundamentals in our core markets of packaging, automotive and construction"