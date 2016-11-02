BRIEF-AIG reports Q3 earnings per share $0.42

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 AIG :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 after-tax operating earnings per share $1.00
* Book value per common share, excluding AOCI and DTA, at quarter end was $61.41 versus $61.03 at end of Q2
* Q3 commercial insurance net premiums earned $4.50 billion versus $5.04 billion
* Q3 commercial insurance combined ratio 105.3 percent versus 102.3 percent
* Q3 return on equity was 2.1 percent, up 300 bps from the prior-year quarter
* Q3 net income included after-tax net realized capital losses of $0.48/share, on higher forex losses due to British pound weakening after Brexit
* Board of directors authorizes repurchase of $3.0 billion of additional shares of AIG common stock
* Board declared a cash dividend on AIG common stock of $0.32 per share, payable on December 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.