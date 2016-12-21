BRIEF-Honda, Alphabet's Waymo enter talks on technical collaboration of self-driving automobile technology

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Honda R&D Co Ltd
* Says entering into formal discussions with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to integrate self-driving technology with Honda vehicles
* Says as part of collaboration, Honda could initially provide Waymo with vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology
* Says if parties agree on formal agreement, Honda R&D engineers in Silicon Valley, Tochigi would work with Waymo engineers in Mountain View, Novi
* Says the vehicles would join Waymo's existing fleet, which are currently being tested across four U.S. cities Source text: bit.ly/2hbbtg4 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.