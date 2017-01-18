BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical & Ovid Therapeutics announces clinical development,commercialization collaboration for TAK-935

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics announce innovative clinical development, commercialization collaboration for TAK-935 in rare pediatric epilepsies
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says received equity in Ovid and may be eligible to receive certain milestone payments based on the advancement of TAK-935
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Takeda will lead commercialization in Japan, and has the option to lead in asia and other selected geographies
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Cos to share in development and commercialization costs on 50/50 basis; if successful, will share in profits on 50/50 basis
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says if mutually agreed, additional orphan central nervous system indications may also be pursued
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says Ovid will lead clinical development activities and commercialization of TAK-935 in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel
* Takeda pharmaceutical says additional financial details were not disclosed
* Takeda pharmaceutical says companies expect to initiate a phase 1B/2A study in 2017 in patients with rare epileptic encephalopathies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce.