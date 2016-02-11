BRIEF-Activision Blizzard reports 4th-qtr adj. EPS of $0.83

Feb 11 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21; Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 GAAP revenue $1.35 billion versus $1.58 billion last year; Q4 non-GAAP revenue $2.12 billion versus $2.21 billion last year

* 2016 cash dividend increased by 13 percent to $0.26 per common share

* Call of Duty franchise has now surpassed 250 million units sold life-to-date worldwide with over $15 billion in total sales

* Sees 2016 GAAP net revenue $6.10 billion; sees 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $6.25 billion; sees 2016 GAAP EPS $0.45; sees 2016 non-GAAP EPS $1.75

* Sees Q1 gaap net revenue $1.26 billion; sees 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $800 million; sees Q1 GAAP EPS $0.21; sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: