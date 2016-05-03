BRIEF-GrubHub Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Grubhub Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20; Q1 revenue $112.2 million, a 27% year-over-year increase
* Entered into an agreement to acquire LAbite
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $29 - $31 million; sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $122 - $130 million
* On April 29, entered into a revolving credit facility; credit facility will be available to the company until April 28, 2021
* Qtrly active diners were 6.97 million, a 24% year-over-year increase
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $456.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $109 - $111 million; sees 2016 revenue $450 - $465 million
* Credit facility provides for a commitment of $185 million and ability to increase line under certain conditions up to $215 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $111.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.