公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Cisco and IBM to collaborate to provide instant internet of things insight at edge of network

June 2 Cisco

* Announced collaboration with IBM to provide instant internet of things insight at the edge of the network

* Cisco and IBM are working with bell Canada to deliver IBM Watson IOT and Cisco edge over 4G Lte network Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

