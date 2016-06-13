BRIEF-Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program

June 13 (Reuters) -
* Mesoblast provides update on global heart failure program
* Mesoblast says regains worldwide rights to cardiovascular field for its cell therapy
platform; no financial consideration to teva pharmaceuticals
* Aims to complete phase 3 heart failure trial within eighteen months
* To meet program's remaining funding requirements, has been offered an equity finance
facility
* U.S. FDA approved use of second navigational catheter system in phase 3 program for
advanced heart failure
* Independent committee recommends continuation of heart failure trial without modification
after data review of first 175 patients
* Second trial of mpc-150-im almost 60% recruited; results are expected in second half of
2017
* Has unencumbered rights to partner with a cardiovascular co with commitment to heart
failure product commercialization
