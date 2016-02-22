BRIEF-Amgen and UCB announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of Romosozumab in postmenopausal women with Osteoporosis

BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc announces increase to issuer bid
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Feb 22 Amgen Inc
* Frame study met all primary endpoints by reducing the incidence of new vertebral fracture through 12 and 24 months
* Ucb and amgen plan to discuss results of frame study with global regulators in anticipation of a potential filing in 2016
* Amgen and ucb announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of romosozumab in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis
* Secondary endpoint of reducing the incidence of non-vertebral fractures through months 12 and 24 was not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock