BRIEF-Amgen and UCB announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of Romosozumab in postmenopausal women with Osteoporosis

Feb 22 Amgen Inc

* Frame study met all primary endpoints by reducing the incidence of new vertebral fracture through 12 and 24 months

* Ucb and amgen plan to discuss results of frame study with global regulators in anticipation of a potential filing in 2016

* Amgen and ucb announce positive top-line results from the phase 3 study of romosozumab in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

* Secondary endpoint of reducing the incidence of non-vertebral fractures through months 12 and 24 was not met