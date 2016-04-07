版本:
BRIEF-IAC appoints Glenn Schiffman as CFO

April 7 (Reuters) -

* IAC says Schiffman succeeds Jeff Kip; Schiffman was most recently senior managing director at guggenheim securities

* IAC appoints Glenn Schiffman as Chief financial officer, effective immediately

* IAC says former CFO Kip will remain with company and oversee international expansion of homeadvisor business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

