BRIEF-IAC appoints Glenn Schiffman as CFO

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 (Reuters) -
* IAC says Schiffman succeeds Jeff Kip; Schiffman was most recently senior managing director at guggenheim securities
* IAC appoints Glenn Schiffman as Chief financial officer, effective immediately
* IAC says former CFO Kip will remain with company and oversee international expansion of homeadvisor business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.