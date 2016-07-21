版本:
BRIEF-Facebook says successful test flight of solar plane Aquila

July 21 Facebook Inc

* Facebook Inc Says Announces Successful First Test Flight Of Solar Airplane Aquila Source (bit.ly/2a2llpT) Further company coverage:

