BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q2 Adjusted EPS $0.76

July 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Sees Q3 Sales Between $720 Mln - $760 Mln; Sees Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Between $0.62 - $0.68

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $0.64, Revenue View $708.1 Million; Fy2016 Earnings Per Share View $2.76, Revenue View $2.89 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy Sales Of $418.6 Million, Up 48.7 Percent From Previous Year

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.58, Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.76; Q2 Sales $759.3 Million, Up 23.1 Percent From Previous Year

* Sees 2016 Total Sales At High End Of $2.7 Billion-$3.0 Billion; Sees 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.78 - $2.88

* Q2 Earnings Per Share View $0.70, Revenue View $724.3 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: