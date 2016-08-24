版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-IAC Appoints Steven Cutler, Emily Keeton as M&A Co-Heads

Aug 24 IAC/InteractiveCorp

* Appoints Steven Cutler And Emily Keeton As Co-Heads Of M&A; Appointments Effective Immediately

* IAC/InteractiveCorp says continue to evaluate opportunities for existing assets as well as selectively look at new areas for expansion Source (bit.ly/2bORYX9) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐