BRIEF-General Motors says total U.S. sales in August were down about 5 pct Y-O-Y to 256,429 vehicles

Sept 1 General Motors :

* Total U.S. sales in August were down about 5 percent year over year to 256,429 vehicles

* Estimates that seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles in August was approximately 17.2 million units

* On a calendar year-to-date basis, GM estimates the light-vehicle SAAR was 17.3 million units Further company coverage:

